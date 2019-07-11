Share:

ISLAMABAD : A roadside bomb blast in North Waziristan martyred one soldier and injured three others on Wednesday.

According to media reports, some unknown terrorists attacked a military vehicle with an improvised explosive device which was planted on the roadside in Khar Kamar area of North Waziristan, a tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The security personnel came under the attack when they were patrolling in the area.

Following the attack, security forces rushed to the site and shifted the body and injured to the Army Camp Hospital in the district. Security forces cordoned off the area and kicked off a search operation. No group has so far claimed the attack.