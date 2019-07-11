Share:

Singer Taylor Swift , who rules the music industry with her euphonious musings has been named the highest paid celebrity with an earning of $185 million in Forbes’ annual list of highest paid stars.

She was followed by two members of the Kardashian family – the queen of the makeup world and the half-sister to Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the extended member, rapper/entrepreneur, Kanye West.

After a four year hiatus, West returned to the list with Forbes’ accounting his pre-tax earnings to be at $150 million, the major contribution was made by his popular Yeezy sneakers line, helping him secure the third place. His wife, Kim Kardashian secured the number 26 in the list.

Jenner, in face of her thriving cosmetic brand, earned an estimated $170m thanks to her raved lip-kits, securing the second place. Earlier this year, Forbes’ named her the world’s youngest billionaire.

Swift, hopping off her 2018 Reputation album and tour took the top title home with a whopping $185m. She topped the list in 2016 as well, following her 1989 album and tour.

The celebrated boxer, Floyd Mayweather and the actor, George Clooney, secured the top two positions last year but couldn’t even make it to the top 10 this time. The annual list this year also cited the big names like Neymar, Lionel Messi, Ronaldo, the british-singer Ed Sheeran, the 70s rock band “The Eagles” and Dr.Phil along with Canelo Alvarez marking the end of the top 10.

Forbes’ estimated the pre-tax earnings from June’18-June’19 to compile the list and declared that the world’s 100 highest paid celebrities pulled in $6.3bn pretax over the past year.