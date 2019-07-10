Share:

ISLAMABAD-Two-day Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo kicked off with participation of exhibitors and partners from pharma processing and packaging machinery, laboratory and testing equipments, raw materials and active ingredients, medical diagnostic equipments, hospital equipments and consumables, medicines, drugs and healthcare products etc. Exhibition was inaugurated by State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Chief Executive Officer of Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) Asim Rauf in Pak-China Friendship Centre. Chairman Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) North Chaudhry Ansar Farooq, former CEO DRAP Dr. Aslam, organizer Director Prime Event Management Kamran Abbasi were also present in the ceremony. It is the first time that any pharmaceutical expo is held in federal capital. Pak Pharma & Healthcare expo was organized by Prime Event Management as its ninth edition.

Pakistan’s First Pharma & Food Summit was also held as concurrent event in partnership with National Alliance for Safe Food. A large number of business community players, other stakeholders and general public turned to this expo despite hot weather. Talking to journalists after brief visit of different stalls, the state minister lauded role of national pharmaceuticals and pledged to bring it to next level. We will reap benefits by giving importance and promoting national pharma industry. Almighty has blessed Pakistan with natural resources and time has come that government and public should serve Pakistan now. Overseas Pakistanis are our asset and they are always willing to serve in Pakistan even in half salary provided dignity is ensured, he stressed. Ali Muhammad Khan undelined that agriculture is backbone of our country and government is striving to promote and facilitate this industry. We are introducing incentives for farmers. Prices of pesticides urea should be lessen. Budget for agriculture is reduced after 18th amendments, he noted. Speaking to media persons, Director Prime Event Management Kamran Abbasi told that over the years, Pak pharmaceutical and healthcare expo has proved to be a very important event for the development of pharmaceutical industry by opening venues for development and investment. The event offers tremendous business opportunities. We are expecting 30 million rupees business sales of machinery and APIs in these two days, he hoped. The exhibition will remain open during 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on July 11th, 2019.