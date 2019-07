Share:

LAHORE : A UNDP delegation called on Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Secretary Momin Agha at his office on Wednesday. Momin Agha appreciated UNDP cooperation in improving service delivery at public sector hospitals. He said that instructions have been issued for completion of ongoing schemes within stipulated time. He said that chief planning officer Abdul Haq Bhatti will be the focal person for the workshop scheduled to be held on July 24-25.