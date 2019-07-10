Share:

The religious intolerance and violence against minorities, especially Muslims has spiked in the past five years. According to a report, dozens of people have been killed by Hindu groups over the past five years over allegations of slaughtering cows or eating beef. Recently a mob of extremists tortured a Muslim man (Tabrez Ansari) to death in India. According to a report, the mob forced Ansari to shout “Jai Shri Ram” – Hail Lord Ram – a slogan widely used by Hindu hardliners. A 10-minute video showed scores of men beating Tabrez Ansari. It is a stain on India’s secular image. It is the right of each individual to practice and follow his or her religion but the vigilante attacks on minority Muslims in the name of cow protection is not a legal practice. It is my humble request to concerned authorities to look in the matter seriously.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Turbat.