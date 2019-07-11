Share:

WAZIRABAD-Govt Vocational Training Institute for Women Principal Sameera Ijaz said that technical education under TEVTA Skilled Program was important to create professional wisdom and confidence among women.

She was addressing girl students ahead of commencement of TEVTA Skilled Summer Camp at Govt Vocational Training Institution for Women here at Wazirabad.

She stated: “Observing special directives of Chairman TEVTA Punjab, students will be given practical training with theory during two-month summer camp under the supervision of well experienced teachers to make them skilful and awareness of importance of vocational training.” She added: “Up to 170 girls have got admission in cooking, domestic tailoring, computer application (CCA) and beautician courses.” She said: “The students who have taken admission in different courses have been divided into two shifts for smooth learning.” Sameera Ijaz further stated that students of Govt Vocational Training Institute for Women would develop not only professional efficiency but also enhance their skills to live earn a livelihood with confidence.

Girl abducted from house

A girl was allegedly abducted by four armed persons here. Shagufta Bibi d/o Ali Sher of village 7/GD was alone at home when suspects including Afzaal, Zawar, Ahmed Yar and Hussain entered the house with weapons. They dragged the girl out, bundled her into a vehicle and sped away.

Later, police registered a case.