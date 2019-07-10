Share:

ISLAMABAD-The World Health Organisation on Wednesday handed over medicine for the treatment of skin disease to the Ministry of National Health Services.

A statement issued by the Ministry of NHS said that the Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Health Dr Zafar Mirza had received 30,000 doses of injections to treat ‘Leishminiasis’ a skin disease cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, from the representative WHO Dr Palitha Mahipala in Pakistan. A ceremony in this regard was held at the Ministry of National Health Services, Islamabad.

Speaking to the media, Dr Zafar Mirza said that the issue of Leishminiasis cases was highlighted in a meeting of the National Health Task Force and he was asked to take measures to control the disease that had afflicted people in certain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and parts of Punjab.

He called for an urgent meeting in this context and it was agreed upon that in view of the shortage of injections to treat the disease, in the short term, support would be sought from WHO for the supply of injections to treat the patients. On our request, WHO Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala would be handing over 30,000 doses of injections to treat the Leishminiasis patients, he added.