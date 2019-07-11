Share:

Lahore - A young factory worker died after getting stuck in a machine at an industrial unit in Hayer police limits ts on Wednesday.

Police handed over the body to family after fulfilling legal formalities. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Nasir, a resident of Kamalia. Rescue workers said the man was working in a textile unit when he got stuck in a machine. As a result, he died instantly. Authorities were investigating the incident.

Emergency response

The Punjab Emergency Service responded to 790 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

One person man died, whereas 900 were injured. Out of which, 562 people were seriously injured who were shifted different hospitals, whereas 338 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

The majority (53%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline is essential to reduce this increasing number of Road Traffic Crashes.

The statistics show 194 incidents were reported in Lahore.

The details further reveal that 901 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 711 males & 190 females, while age group of the victims shows that 151 were under 18 year of age, 476 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 274 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 623 motorbikes, 106 auto rickshaws, 71 motorcars, 41 vans, 07 passenger buses, 19 trucks and 89 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.