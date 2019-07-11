Share:

PR LAHORE - Working class of Pakistan observed “Demand Day” all over the country Wednesday by holding rallies, processions and holding meetings in all the major cities of the country under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (Regd.). At Lahore, hundreds of workers held a mass rally ahead of Lahore Press Club carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands. The rally was addressed by Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary of the Confederation, Rubina Jamil, president of the Confederation, along with Akbar Ali Khan, Ch Anwar, Khushi Muhammad Khokhar, Salah ud Din Ayubi, Osama Tariq, Javed Khan, Niaz Khan and other representatives. The rally pledged that the working class would continue to make concreted struggle for acceptance of their just demands.