Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Friday that 36 more patients of the coronavirus died in the province during the last 24 hours while 1,468 persons contracted the virus.

In a statement issued here from the CM’s House, he said that with 36 more deaths overnight, the number of people dying from the disease so far has reached 1,713, while 1,468 new cases of the coronavirus were also reported when 10,276 samples were tested that showed 14 percent detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that so far 553676 samples had been tested in the province which helped identify 102368 cases. He added that the overall detection rate stood at 18.5 percent.

According to the Sindh CM, of 41,490 patients who are currently under treatment, 39,859 are in home isolation, 400 are at isolation centres while 1,231 are at different hospitals. “Presently, of 1,069 patients who are stated to be in a critical condition, 113 have been shifted onto the ventilators,” Murad revealed.

He further said that 1,538 more patients recovered during the last 24 hours, and had now resumed their normal life. “The number of patients recovering from the virus so far has reached 59,165 that showed 58 percent recovery rate,” the CM said.

Giving district-wise break-up of fresh Covid-19 cases, the chief minister said that of these 1,468 cases, 592 had been reported in Karachi. “There are 175 cases in district South of the provincial capital, 167 in East, 100 in Korangi, 78 in Central, 43 in Malir and 29 in West,” he elaborated.

He added that Hyderabad had 82 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 72, Ghotki 71, Khairpur 54, Tando Allahyar 50, Sukkur 47, Jamshoro 42, Thatta 39, Kashmore 38, Kambar 27, Mirpurkhas 26, Sujawal 22, Tando Mohammad Khan 20, Badin 16, Shikarpur 15, Larkana 13, Jacobabad seven, Sanghar six, Dadu and Umerkot three each while Naushehroferoze two cases.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to stay safe by observing social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands.