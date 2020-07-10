Share:

Rawalpindi/islamabad-A man and woman were shot dead while two police officers got martyred and another sustained injuries in a road traffic accident in different parts of twin cities.

Another cop of Islamabad police was stabbed and injured apparently for blackmailing people.

According to details, a furious gun battle broke out between two groups in Saroba Village, within limits of Police Station (PS) Chontra leaving a person dead while injured many others. The deceased was identified as Noor Muhammad, an ex-service man. The dead body was moved to DHQ for post-mortem.

SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin told there was a clash between children over posting derogatory comments on Facebook that led to a clash between the elders. A jirga was also held to resolve the dispute but again the two groups took weapons against each other and a person got killed during firing. He said police registered case against killers and were conducting raids to arrest them.

A woman namely Mahnoor was also gunned down in precincts of PS Bhara Kahu. Police registered case against two suspects on complaint of Rizwana, the sister of deceased.

A cop of Islamabad police namely Zeeshan was stabbed and injured by some locals in Nelor Factory area. The injured cop was moved to PIMS for medical treatment. Zeeshan was involved in blackmailing and he was caught by locals when he stormed into a medical store. A case has been registered against the attackers by police.

Similarly, an inspector and head constable of National Highway and Motorway Police got martyred while another officer sustained critical injuries when a speeding car ran over the officers who were busy in rescuing another vehicle which met with an accident near Burhan Interchange. The martyred cops were identified as Inspector Amjad Ali and HC Akhter Ali. SI Waheed Ullah and a driver of car sustained injuries and were moved to hospital for medical treatment. A spokesman of NHMP told media that the said police officers were rescuing the victims of a vehicle by blocking a section of motorway by placing plastic cones. He said another speeding car ran over them.

He said the accused driver of speeding car was under treatment and action would be taken against him as per law. He further told the funeral prayers of martyred police officers were held in federal capital and later on the dead bodies were moved to their native towns for burial.