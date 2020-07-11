Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has promoted Air Vice Marshal, Aamir Masood to the rank of Air Marshal while 10 other Air Commodores have been promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.According to a press release issued by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday, 10 Air Commodores have been promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.

The Air Officers from General Duty (Pilot) branch who have been promoted from the rank of Air Commodore to Air Vice Marshal include Air Vice Marshal Amir Rashid, Air Vice Marshal S Fauad Masud Hatmi, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Jamal Arshad, Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Sarfraz, Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad and Air Vice Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar. The promoted Air Officers from the Engineering branch include Air Vice Marshal Irfan Zaheer, Air Vice Marshal Asif Maqsood and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat, according to the press release.