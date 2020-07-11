Share:

FAISALABAD - The Health Department has constituted an advisory committee to monitor health facilities at govt hospitals here. A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Friday that Dr Qaisar Mehmood had been nominated as chairperson of the committee, while Mehmood Ali Khan, Muhammad Umar, Tatheer ud Din Advocate, Engineer Javaid Iqbal Shah, Abdul Aleem Advocate and Dr Muhammad Yaseen were members of the body. He said that the body would conduct checking of the govt hospitals and monitor provision of health facilities, especially through Insaf Health Card. The body would also check quality and supply of medicines in addition to performance and attendance of doctors and paramedical staff.