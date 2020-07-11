Share:

Air blue has submitted a report to the Supreme Court on the confirmation of its pilots’ licenses and said as it were two pilots have suspected fake qualifications.

“During the a long time 2018-19, 100 pilots were working in Air blue Ltd. All their instructive certificates and degrees were put beneath confirmation and as per report of concerned teach the instructive certificates and degrees of 98 pilots were found adjust and genuine.”

The Ministry of Aviation sent Air blue a list of nine pilots it utilized that have suspected fake licenses. Seven pilots on the list cleared out the carrier in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

The instructive records of two pilots, Muhammad Abdullah Asghar and Muhammad Javed Malik, were found to be fake and they were let go. Asghar was let go on September 9, 2018 and Malik on April 24, 2019.

The remaining two pilots, Fida Muhammad Khalil and Muhammad Naveed Khokhar, were still serving in Air blue. Khalil surrendered on July 5 and Khokhar had been suspended on June 26.

He has recorded an offer so advance activity against him is pending until the offer is chosen on, perused the report.