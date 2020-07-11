Share:

Ajmal Wazir has on Saturday been removed as Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations.

According to details, the decision is taken by KP CM Mahmood Khan and a notification has been issued in this regard.

Furthermore, Adviser to KP CM on Local Bodies and Rural Development Kamran Bangash has been given the portfolio of Information and Public Relations Adviser.

Earlier, Ajmal Wazir was appointed on March 3, 2020 after removal of the then Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai.