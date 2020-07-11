Share:

KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court on Friday resumed hear­ing eight criminal cases against Uzair Baloch.

The ATC judge provided copies of charge-sheets filed in these cases to the Lyari gang kingpin for his likely indictment at the next hearing. The cases pertaining to the attack, murder and kidnapping of police officials were regis­tered at Chakiwara and Ka­lakot police stations.

He was presented in court at Central Jail, Kara­chi amid tight security with his head covered and both hands cuffed. The Rangers personnel were deployed in and outside the court to prevent any untoward inci­dent. Earlier this week, the anti-terrorism court had indicted Uzair Baloch in a case related to the kidnap­ping and murder of a trad­er. The judge framed charg­es against the accused who denied having any role in the abduction and murder of Abdul Samad and opted to contest the charges.

The court issued no­tices to the investigation officer and witnesses to turn up at next hearing for deposition.

According to jail authori­ties, 54 criminal cases, in­cluding the Arshad Papu murder case are pending against Uzair Baloch.