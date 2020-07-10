Share:

ISLAMABAD-He has been tied to girlfriend Ana de Armas’ hip, since entering quarantine together in March. But Ben Affleck braved the world alone recently as he took his beloved German Shepherd named Hutch for a leashed walk in Venice. The 47 year old actor showed off his toned pectoral muscles in a fitted black tee as he trekked down the sidewalk with his dog. Ben paired his athletic top with some charcoal grey joggers and a pair of beige sneakers.

The Argo star appeared to have returned to his salt-and-pepper roots, after having recently dyed his hair dark brown in lockdown. He kept the majority of his famous mug concealed behind a white face mask as COVID-19 spikes in Los Angeles.