Share:

KARACHI - Governor Sindh Imran Is­mail Friday said that the problems of hunger and poverty are increasing in comparison to coronavirus all over the world.

Referring to Oxfam’s warning in this regard, he said that the world was fi­nally recognizing that due to hunger and poverty, there could be more deaths than coronavirus, said a statement.

The Sindh Governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been drawing attention from the very beginning that we have to maintain a balance be­tween the war against coronavirus and the econ­omy. The Sindh Governor expressed hope that now the critics of the Prime Minister would have real­ized his foresight. He said that the Prime Min­ister’s statement that com­plete lockdown was never the solution to coronavi­rus’s problem had proved to be true.