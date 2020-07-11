Share:

SIALKOT - DC Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir has lauded the pivotal role of the Civil Defense in emergency situation. He said that Civil Defense performed exemplary responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing a meeting of the Civil Defense Sialkot officials, the DC said that all the resources would be provided to Civil Defense to increase its capacity. He said that this capacity building would also help a lot to combat any misadventure.

However, he urged to take steps to expand the scope of their services. He stressed the organization to recruit trained and young people in civil defense.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sialkot Karim Bakhsh, Civil Defence Officer Waqar Akbar, Chief Warden Civil Defense Organization Tahir Majeed Kapoor and concerned officers of civil defense.