Share:

SARGODHA - Commissioner Dr Farah Masood directed the officers of district administration to ensure the supply of wheat to flour mills and the availability of flour in markets. She stated this in a meeting held here on Friday to review the availability of wheat and flour in the division. Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all four districts, Deputry Director Food department Anjum Sardar and other officers concerned were present in the meeting. The meeting was told about the supply of wheat to flour mills according to provincial government policy and the availability of flour in the markets. The meeting was told that the ex-mill price of a 20 kg bag of flour had been fixed Rs 837 while the retail price had been fixed Rs 860 adding that ex-mill price of 10 kg bag was fixed at Rs 419 and retail price is fixed Rs. 430. The Commissioner urged the officers to set up sale points at the district level to ensure the availability of flour at the fixed rates and to ensure wheat supply to flour mills on daily basis. She also directed the officers concerned to take strict action against the wheat and flour hoarders. The DCs informed the meeting about functional and non-functional of flour mills and supply of wheat to mills besides taking measures for the availability of flour in the markets.

Later in the meeting, several important decisions were taken regarding the responsibilities of the Tiger Force, including the services of Tiger Force for Eid-ul-Azha, Muharram and the possible floods.