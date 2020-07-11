Share:

TIMERGARA - A police sub-inspector embraced martyrdom while another cop sustained injuries when unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire at a police mobile van in Ghanam Shah area of Lower Dir here late Thursday night, police said.

They said the police van was on its routine patrolling in Ghanam Shah area when some unidentified armed men opened fires at it killing police sub inspector Naseer Khan on the spot and injuring another police official Altaf Hussain.

The injured cop was shifted to Timergara Teaching Hospital (TTH) for treatment where his condition is stated to be out of danger.