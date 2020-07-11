Share:

KANDHKOT - A cop embraced martyrdom here within the jurisdiction of Adilpur police station on Friday. Police sources said that Farzaan Kalwar, 35, hailing from village Sachi Dino Kalwar, was returning home from the duty. When he reached near his house, he saw some men stealing items from a grocery shop.

Seeing this, he opened fire on them. The burglars retaliated, killing him on the spot. The burglars, however, managed to escape from the scene.

After having been informed about the incident, police reached the crime scene and shifted the body of their fellow policeman to the hospital for autopsy.

However, no case had been registered till the filing of this news. When this scribe talked to police officials, they said that they were looking into the matter from all angles.