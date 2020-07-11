Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 36 more patients of coronavirus died and 1,468 persons contacted with the virus increasing the death toll to 1,231 and tally of the cases to 102,368.

This he said on Friday in a statement issued from the CM’s House, said a statement.

According to the CM Sindh, overnight 36 patients lost their lives after struggling against the virus. The number of patients died so far has reached to 1713, he said and added 1468 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 10276 samples were tested that constituted 14 percent current detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that so far 553676 samples have been tested against which 102368 cases were detected all over Sindh. He added that the overall detection rate stood at 18.5 per cent.

According to the CM Sindh, 41490 patients are under treatment, of them 39859 in home isolation, 400 at isolation centers and 1231 at different hospitals.

Currently, the condition of 1069 patients is stated to be critical, among them 113 have been shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 1538 more patients recovered and returned to normal life. The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 59165 that constituted 58 per cent recovery rate, he said.

The chief minister said that out of 1468 new cases, 592 belonged to Karachi.

They include 175 South, 167 East, 100 Korangi, 78 Central, 43 Malir and 29 West 29.

He added that Hyderabad has 82 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 72, Ghotki 71, Khairpur 54, Tando Allahyar 50, Sukkur 47, Jamshoro 42, Thatta 39, Kashmore 38, Kambar 27, Mirpurkhas 26, Sujawal 22, Tando Mohammad Khan 20, Badin 16, Shikarpur 15, Larkana 13, Jacobabad seven, Sanghar six, Dadu and Umerkot three each and Naushehroferoze two.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to stay safe by observing social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands.