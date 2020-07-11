Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Bannu Division Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has asked the officials of tehsil municipal administration to shift the cattle market from city premises to the area near old Kurrum bridge in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking at a meeting in his office on Friday, he said that the directives of the provincial government with regard to shifting of cattle markets from urban localities would be implemented in letter and spirit. He said that the administration would ensure all SOPs issued by the government for cattle markets were not violated by cattle traders and others concerned.

“The authorities of municipal administration and livestock should formulate a mechanism for animals’ screening brought by traders to the market”, he maintained.

Divisional Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai along with the Deputy Commissioner also paid an inspection visit to the new site of cattle market along Kurrum bridge and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements being made there.