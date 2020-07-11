Share:

The death toll from massive floods in Japan rose to 63, local media reported on Saturday.

As many as 92 rivers in 10 prefectures have overflowed their banks, and there have been 251 cases of damage from landslides, about one-fifth of which occurred in Kumamoto Prefecture, hit hardest by the rain, according to Kyodo news agency.

Thousands of houses were flooded, while several bridges collapsed, trees uprooted and roads damaged.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency has stated that evacuation calls have so far been made for 1.3 million people living in southwestern Kyushu island.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has warned that the downpour will continue in the region and that the necessary measures should be taken.