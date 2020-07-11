Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (R) Arif Hasan has said that there is a dire need to resume sports activities in the country. Gen Arif said this while talking to the journalists during a videoconference held here Friday. “The government should allow opening of certain facilities subject to certain conditions in which social distancing would be mandatory. Sports like golf, tennis singles, table tennis singles, archery, and other non-contact sports can easily be played. The online competitions, however, will continue. We also appreciate the efforts of the national federations, which held online activities to engage their athletes and officials.” About COVID-19 impact, he said: “Its impact on us is no different. However, our appreciation to the federations, which took advantage of the available technology and kept on organising online activities. Taekwondo, karate, boxing, volleyball, wushu, baseball and handball devised online competitions and fitness programmes for their athletes, and they also deserve due appreciation in this regard.” About 14th South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan next year, Gen Arif said: “The next chapter of the Asian Games has been allocated to Pakistan. The government has, in principle, agreed to conduct the Games. We are expecting to hold meetings with various quarters including South Asian countries soon after the situation, due to COVID– 9, normalises.”