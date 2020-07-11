Share:

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has surpassed investor Warren Buffet on the list of the wealthiest people, becoming the seventh richest person in the world. The change occurred after Tesla's stock surged 10.8% on Friday and the company reached a market value of $286.5 billion. As a result, Musk, who owns 20.8% of Tesla's stock, gained an additional $6 billion.

At the same time, Buffet, who is planning to give away a big share of his wealth to charity, donated nearly $3 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway stock to philanthropic ventures.

At the end of May, Tesla granted Musk stock options worth $1.8 billion and now the company is ready to do it again. In total, the CEO could eventually gain $20.3 billion in stock options over the course of 10 years under his package.