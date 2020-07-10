Share:

ISLAMABAD-A prominent name in the entertainment industry, Farhan Saeed has always been known to stand out, for both his creative ingenuity and the devotion for his craft. In the world we live in today, the mere aspect of appreciation and acknowledgment has blurred somewhere along the lines. This superstar has taken a great step forward and brought to light his campaign called the #LivingLegends of Pakistan. This is more than a movement as it aims to celebrate and commemorate the legends we have amongst us today. Ranging from every walk of life, Farhan sheds light ont individuals who have given us so much more than we could ever imagine. Starting right from Qavi Khan to Abida Parveen, Umer Sharif, Javed Miandad, Jahangir Khan, Babra Sharif, Dr. Abdul Qadeer and Maulana Tariq Jameel, he has penned down beautiful words filled with tribute, gratitude, and respect for each legend.