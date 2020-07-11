Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the PTI-led government aims to turn Pakistan into a technological superpower within the next 10 years.

According to the federal minister on Twitter, the Ministry of Science and Technology adopted ‘Made in Pakistan’ projects under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“In Pakistan, sanitisers and masks were either not found or being (sold in) black (illegally),” said the federal minister, adding that the country is not only fulfilling its needs now, it is exporting these in millions.

I call upon multinationals of USA, China, Russia,Korea,Japan and EU to join hands with us rest assure Pakistan ll ensure most competitive environment and most relaxed tax structure for tech business our doors are open..66% of world population lives in 4 hr flight radius of Pak:) — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 11, 2020

He said that Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad will be turned into special economic zones. In the next phase, a 200-acre health city will be built in Faisalabad, he added.

In the economic zones, the technology industry and businesses will be granted special privileges, said the minister.

The minister, in his social media message, also urged international companies to work in the country, assuring them of a competitive environment and 'relaxed tax structure'.

Under the 'Made in Pakistan' vision, Chaudhry had said that PM Imran handed over the first batch of local made ventilators to the National Disaster Management Authority last week.