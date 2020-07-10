Share:

LAHORE-FBR and lcci held an E-Khuli Kachehri via Zoom to dig out the issues being faced by the business community and their perfect solutions.

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, RTO-II, Lahore Ahmad Shujah Khan and LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh answered the questions raised by the participants of the event.

The prime objective of this event was to provide the business community/stakeholders accessible platform to raise their issues relating to the Federal Board of Revenue for timely resolution. During the E-Khuli Kachehri, various issues including change in profile, extension in tax return filing date, foreigner’s registration/enrollment, income tax return revision, income tax withholding statement and other general complaints came under discussion.

Ahmad Shuja Khan said that FBR is working to establish close liaison with the business community and taking all possible measures for trust building. He said that the Federal Board of Revenue is committed to resolve the issues being faced by the business community in these challenging times. He said that taxpayers must perform their national obligation by paying taxes on time to jack-up tax-to-GDP ratio which is direly needed for progress and prosperity of the country.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh termed E-Khuli Kachehri a revolutionary measure and hoped that it would bring Federal Board of Revenue and business community close to each other.

He said that situation developed by COVID-19 posed serious challenges for the business community. It should be kept in mind while formulating policies for the business community and preparing suggestion to their issues. He said that private sector should be given maximum facilitation for income tax and sales tax returns as trade and economic activities have been badly affected in last five months.

He also called for the betterment of refund and audit system. He said that culture of undue raids at business premises should be abolished to create a business friendly atmosphere in the county.