Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said Pakistan as a responsible member of international community continues to ensure the earliest completion of the Financial Action Task Force Action Plan by increasing the effectiveness of its Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Finance of Terrorism Regime.

The adviser was delivering a keynote statement through Zoom to the High-Level Panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity for Achieving the 2030 Agenda to contribute to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Hafeez Shaikh said Pakistan had already addressed 14 out of 27 FATF Action Plan items while substantial progress had been made in addressing the remaining 13 ones.

Hafeez Shaikh told the panel that Pakistan has made considerable progress in addressing the recommended actions of Mutual Evaluation Report, which included 15 Legal Amendments to meet technical compliance.

He elaborated the measures Pakistan has taken to strengthen the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Finance of Terrorism to bring financial institution in line with FATF Standards.