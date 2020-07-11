Share:

The National Command and Operation Centre was informed that guidelines have been prepared and shared with all the provinces regarding Eid ul Azha.

Chairing the National Command and Operation Center's meeting to review Eid ul Azha Cattle Market Management, Epidemic Curve Chart, availability of COVID-19 and Non COVID-19 medicines, the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar directed for evolving an effective monitoring mechanism to check social distancing and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures.

The National Command and Operation Centre suggested setting up Cattle Markets on the outskirts of the cities for specified time period, compulsory testing of animal handlers, and engaging ulema for implementation of Standard Operating Principles on the eve of Eid.

The NCOC was informed that World Health Organization has acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to contain COVID-19 and termed Pakistani data accurate.