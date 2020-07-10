Share:

KARACHI-HABIBMETRO Bank and EFU Life have strengthened their partnership by taking the initiative to launch “COVID – 19 Cover” - a first-of-its-kind product that aims to provide a financial solution to HABIBMETRO customers who are financially and medically impacted during the ongoing pandemic. A digital signing ceremony was conducted, where Mohsin Ali Nathani, President & CEO, and Ahmed Shah Durrani, Head - Retail Banking at Habib Metro Bank, along with Taher G Sachak, CEO & MD, and Mohammed Ali, CSO & ED at EFU Life, signed the product agreement at their respective premises. The unique product, COVID-19 Cover, is a protection plan designed to cover the reimbursement of diagnostic test and daily hospitalization charges while also offering term life death benefit for individuals and families, with a premium starting from as low as PKR 1,400. Once launched, the plan will be available at Habib Metro Bank’s branches across Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Taher G Sachak, CEO & MD EFU Life, said, “COVID – 19 Cover is carefully designed to address the financial needs of the masses and protect them medically against ongoing pandemic. The new addition of product is an affordable solution and a small step towards assuring the financial safety and peace of mind for the valuable customers of Habib Metro Bank.”

Mohsin Ali Nathani, President & CEO of Habib Metro Bank, commented, “We are pleased to cater to the need-of-the-hour and collaborate with EFU to offer the COVID – 19 Cover Protection Plan as a very relevant financial solution in a timely manner during the ongoing pandemic.”