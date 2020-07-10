Share:

ISLAMABAD-A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), led by Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, president, called on Mathar Niaz Rana, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Planning and Development, and discussed with him various proposals for promoting industrialization in the region.

Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President ICCI, and Malik Sohail Hussain, Chief Coordinator UBG FPCCI, were part of the delegation, said a press release.

Welcoming the delegation, Mathar Niaz Rana, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Planning & Development briefed them about the various initiatives of his ministry and shared detail of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects that offered a great opportunity for JVs and investment to the private sector.

He said that ICCI could play role to bring more investors from the private sector in order to exploit the potential opportunities of business partnerships in CPEC projects.

He said an Industrial Zone has been planned in Islamabad under CPEC project and desired that ICCI should share its proposal for the industrial zone that would be given due consideration. He further said that sector-specific industrial clusters were required in Islamabad to facilitate the potential foreign and local investors in exploring JVs and investment opportunities in such clusters.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that ICCI had been making efforts since long for the establishment of a new industrial estate in Islamabad to promote industrialization as there was no more space in existing industrial areas to setup new industries due to which the potential investors were facing problems.

He urged the Planning Ministry to cooperate for materialization of this important project that would give boost to industrial activities and create plenty of new jobs in the region.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that ICCI should be taken on board for the establishment of industrial zone in Islamabad under CPEC project and added that ICCI would send its proposal for the said project to make it an industrial zone that could exploit the comparative advantage and human talent of the area and emerge as a hub of industrial activities in the region.

Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President ICCI, and Malik Sohail Hussain, Chief Coordinator UBG FPCCI, also shared various proposals for industrial development in the region.