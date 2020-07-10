Share:

KARACHI-Taking the lead in ensuring the safety of the masses with their CSR initiative, Infinix, a globally acclaimed smartphone brand, has joined hands with DOW, one of the leading health institutes in the country fighting on the frontlines against COVID-19. In an activity that took place at DOW, the smartphone manufacturer has announced a donation of 40,000 masks to DOW medical institute to play its part with small steps that will help reach the bigger goal and eliminate this threat. These efforts come as a meaningful and prompt gesture that demonstrates the company’s concern for public health and safety. Its commitment to corporate social responsibility becomes more meaningful in a time of national public health concerns. The company’s generous donation has come when there is a massive demand for protective equipment to be met in the country. Professor Dr. Mohammad Saeed Quraishy, Vice-Chancellor of DOW University of Health Sciences, extended his gratitude for this donation.

and commented, “With the escalating number of cases in the past few weeks, we are constantly worried about the safety and well-being of our patients and staff. The most basic necessity at the moment is face masks, to lessen the threat of exposure. So, on behalf of our staff and the people, we would like to extend our appreciation to Infinix for their generosity and care during this difficult time for the entire community.”

With the recent spikes of the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan, Infinix ensures to play its part by doing the right thing and working for the greater good. The brand has also recently launched a DVC to instill a sense of responsibility among the masses for the role they play in this fight. The compelling message encourages them to take all the necessary precautions to overcome this tough time and to stay safe by washing hands, using face masks, and observing social-distancing.