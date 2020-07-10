Share:

Islamabad - Increasing number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients and lack of awareness regarding use of personal protection equipment remained a key challenge for healthcare workers (HCW) during the pandemic, said a statement issued on Friday by Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on country’s ‘WeCare’ programme discussed at the World Bank Conference. World Banks’ video conference on the challenges and solution to protecting frontline healthcare workers during COVID-19 pandemic was held where DG Health Dr. Malik Muhammad Safi represented Pakistan. Pakistan’s ‘WeCare’ programme for the protection of HCWs was praised by all stakeholders during the international conference. The conference was attended by Muhammad Pate, Global Director on Health, Nutrition and Population World Bank, Peter Sands, Executive Director of The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, Zsuzsanna Jakab, Deputy Director General, WHO and many renowned health care professionals from around the globe participated in the conference. It was stated at the conference that management of COVID-19 pandemic has posed significant challenges to health systems around the world. It was also expressed in the conference that the arrival of COVID-19 highlighted the limited number of the HCWs trained for ICU management and other critical care aspects of COVID-19 management. The DG Health Dr. Malik Muhammad Safi stated that it was decided under the leadership of Minister Health Dr. Zafar Mirza that protection of our FLHCWs will remain the key aspect of Pakistan’s strategy in fighting COVID-19. Securing the FLHCW from infection and supporting them in every respect has remained high priority at the federal as well as provincial levels of health policy.