ISLAMABAD - She found fame in the comedy drama Ally McBeal in the late 90s. But most recently Lucy Liu has been showing off her dramatic side in the long-running CBS series Elementary and the CBS All Access anthology Why Women Kill. Now, though, the actress, 51, is returning to her comedy roots as the star of a sitcom picked up for pilot by ABC. The as-yet-untitled sitcom has been created by Shana Goldberg-Meehan who worked on Friends and the spin-off Joey. Liu will star as a demanding boss of a furniture company who has no patience with working parents. But when she adopts a baby, she does a complete about face and finds herself leaning on her assistant, who’s a mother of three, for help and advice. The sitcom will shoot as soon as the coronavirus pandemic permits and is one of just five pilots commissioned by ABC for the fall.