A man has gunmed down two of his nieces over a marriage feud here on Saturday, reported local media.

According to details, the offenders fled the scene after committing double murder.

The offender Allah Rakha in conjunction with his child Nisar opened fire at his two nieces Sidra 22 and Rani Bibi 20, in Chak 422/GB, Faisalabad over debate of dismissing wedding proposal.

As a result, Sidra was murdered on the spot whereas Rani Bibi was critically harmed and capitulated to her wounds whereas moving to healing center. The guilty parties fled the scene after committing double kill.

The bodies were handed over to beneficiaries after lawful conventions.

The police after enrolling a case against the killers has begun strikes for their capture.