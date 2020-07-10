Share:

ISLAMABAD-Michael Jackson was obsessed with the idea of being ‘immortalized’, it has been revealed in a new book by investigative journalist Dylan Howard.In excerpts from Bad: An Unprecedented Investigation into the Michael Jackson Cover-Up obtained, notes written by the King Of Pop see him grapple with how to become ‘immortalized’ like idols Charlie Chaplin and Walt Disney.He also appeared to be focused on becoming the ‘first multi-billionaire entertainer-actor-director’, as his secret diary saw him consider how to make that possible by earning $20 million a week.Pondering on how he could raise that money, Michael wrote about possibly holding Cirque du Soleil concerts and getting brand deals with companies like Nike.

Michael is said to have had plans to remake films like 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and The 7th Voyage of Sinbad, and was keen to hire ‘a merchandising guy. In a notepad pages of his musings that feature in the book, he wrote: ‘If I don’t concentrate on film, no immortalization.’