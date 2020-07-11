Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Tourism Department has prepared an online booking facility plan for the tourists. According to official sources, Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and ‘PakistanBooking.com’ signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard here on Friday. General Manager (Operations) Asim Raza represented the TDCP while PakistanBooking.com CEO Ghufran Qureshi signed on the behalf of his organization. Under MoU, PaksitanBooking.com would provide online booking of TDCP resorts at all tourist spots across Punjab. Online transport hiring and booking of any tourist spot would also be provided.