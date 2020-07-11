Share:

Pakistan on Saturday has confirmed 65 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 246,351. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,123.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,752 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 102,368 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 85,991 in Punjab, 29,775 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,128 in Balochistan, 13,927 in Islamabad, 1,630 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,532 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 1,985 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,713 in Sindh, 1,074 in KP, 126 in Balochistan, 147 in Islamabad, 36 in GB and 42 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,538,427 coronavirus tests and 23,569 in last 24 hours. 153,134 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,156 patients are in critical condition.