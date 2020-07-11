Share:

ISLAMABAD - The governments of Pakistan and the United States inaugurated 10 COVID-19 monitoring and rapid response units yesterday to help fight the spread of this deadly pandemic.

These new units reflect a partnership between the two countries to advance the COVID-19 response in all 158 districts across Pakistan, said a US embassy statement.

Pakistani health officials and NGOs in partnership USAID, trained 126 local government health workers in the districts of Bagh, Bhimber, Hattian Bala Haveli, Jhelum Valley, Kotli, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Poonch, and Sudhnuti on COVID-19 case investigation, data collection and analysis, and personal protection. These organizations also trained nearly 1,000 physicians on the use of a smartphone app to expedite COVID-19 case reporting.

“The establishment of these COVID-19 monitoring and rapid response units reaffirms a mutual priority for both Pakistan and the United States to find and treat everyone who has COVID-19. While this pandemic is unprecedented, our partnership with Pakistan is built on a strong foundation and a shared vision of development,” said USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen during remarks at the event.

Health and Finance Minister Dr. Sardar Najib Naqi Khan, Health Secretary Major General Tahir Sardar, Director-General of Health Services Dr Sardar Aftab, and other government officials also joined the inaugural event.