Share:

MULTAN - Pensioners demanded of federal and provincial govts to increase pay and pension of govt employees so that they could keep body and soul together during inflation. Talking to media on Friday, pensioners Rana Waliyat Ali, Syed Mehdi Hassan, Rao Saeed Ahmed, Razia Niazi, Fehmida Ali and others said that they were suffering a lot due to no addition in pensions. They were expecting raise in salaries and pension of the employees for this year too, but unfortunately it could not happen. A number of pensioners worked for betterment of different departments after Pakistan came into being, they maintained adding that they kept themselves away from plundering the country by ill gotten money.