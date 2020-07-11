Share:

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday issued travel admonitory after it continued flights operation to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain in UAE from Pakistan.

The PIA representative said that concurring to the informational of the Dubai specialists, all travelers will ought to experience novel corona virus test from the assigned research facility inside 96 hours of flight and yield a negative report at the time of boarding.

“The gradual rebuilding of our network continues with Bangkok, Barcelona, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Singapore and Vienna resuming flights this week, growing our global network to over 170 weekly flights to more than 40 destinations,” Qatar Airways reported.

Qatar Aviation routes final week continued flight operations in Pakistan. The Doha-based carrier worked extraordinary flights in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar. The Qatar Aviation routes is additionally working four flights in a week from Peshawar. The carrier will fly one flight each to Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore on day by day premise

Travelers must too get a travel clearance certificate from the Dubai Specialist, as per the SOP's

National carrier representative said those voyaging to the UAE can apply for the desired allow online and must fill a health declaration frame some time recently arriving within the UAE.