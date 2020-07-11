Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the CEO PIA Arshad Malik to expedite the restructuring plan in consultation with Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain and present a framework within a week.

Talking to Chief Executive Officer of PIA who called on him here on Friday, Imran Khan emphasised that govt has adopted across the board reforms agenda to make institutions efficient and service oriented. Arshad Malik briefed the Prime Minister regarding ongoing negotiations with European Union

Aviation Safety Agency to ensure PIA flight operations for Europe. He also briefed the Prime Minister regarding restructuring of PIA to make it a profitable and leading airline.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday. The Senate Chairman handed over a cheque of over Rs 3.2 million to the Prime Minister for Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund.

Senator from PTI Zeeshan Khanzada, who was also present on the occasion, also gave a cheque of Rs eight million to the Prime Minister for Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund.

Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday.