Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while recounting his “shocked” and “appalled” memories of Srebrenica massacre of 8,000 Bosnian Muslims 25 years ago, urged the world community to take notice and forestall the recurrence of such genocide in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

In his video message on 25th memorial anniversary of the genocide that took place in Srebrenica today, he urged the world community to learn a lesson from that massacre and must never allow such things to happen again, referring to the problems in the IOJK where, he said, 800,000 Indian troops had besieged eight million Kashmiri people.

“And we all fear that similar sort of massacre might follow there. The world community must take notice and never allow such acts to take place again,” the prime minister emphasized.