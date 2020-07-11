Share:

SUKKUR - Sukkur police on Friday claimed that it had arrested three members of an inter-provincial gang which was involved in selling women and had also recovered three women from their captivity.

According to SSP Sukkur Irfan Samoo, police, on a tip off; conducted a raid in the limits of Jhangro police station and rescued three women, belonging to Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab, namely Misbah, Salma and Shabana. He added police also arrested three suspects namely Peeral Shambani, Abdul Razzak Pitafi and Sattar Pitafi. According to the SSP Sukkur, those held would trap women by offering them jobs. “And after kidnapping them, these people would sell them within and outside of the province,” he explained.