Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the common government is presenting departmental changes to guarantee the straightforwardness in collecting gifts as well as checking the collection of “Sadqaat” and Charity.

In an articulation on Saturday, Usman Buzdar said that on his headings, Punjab Charity Commission has been set up beneath the Punjab Charity Act 2018.

He said that that it'll be obligatory for all charitable organizations and teach working across the area to urge enlistment from Punjab Charity Commission some time recently 15 of eminent to guarantee legitimate utilization of charities and gifts.

The CM encourage expressed that in arrange to encourage NGOs, trusts, social orders and other charities a web enlistment entrance has moreover been set up.