President Arif Alvi has summoned session of the senate on Monday at 10:30 in the morning at the parliament house in Islamabad.
According to media reports the Upper House will discuss matters of national importance besides legislative business.
1:16 PM | July 11, 2020
President Arif Alvi has summoned session of the senate on Monday at 10:30 in the morning at the parliament house in Islamabad.
According to media reports the Upper House will discuss matters of national importance besides legislative business.