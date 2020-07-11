Share:

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is encouraging the masses through arrangement of essential life civilities.

Speaking on the event of introducing different power ventures in Dera Ghazi Khan on Saturday.

Gul said that advancement of immature regions of South Punjab was among best needs of the PTI government.

The minister held previous governments capable for backwardness of tribal belt of Dera Ghazi Khan and pledged for taking extraordinary activities for ignored regions for advance and elevating lifting living standard of the dwellers.